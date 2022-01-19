The family of a Pembrokeshire woman "with a heart of gold," who lost her life in a car crash last summer, has raised £7,000 in her memory for a charity that supports bereaved relatives.

Ella Smith, from Camrose lost her life in a three-car collision on the B4341 between Haverfordwest and Broad Haven on Sunday, June 13.

Her family described the 21-year-old carer as "a social butterfly with a heart of gold".

“She was a kind, caring person who loved her family and friends,” said her dad, Ady.

“She was happy go lucky. She always had a smile on her face, she was a bit of a prankster, and she was always full of fun. “There’s a huge gap in our lives, we haven’t got that fun we haven’t got that laugh. We are struggling with that huge sense of loss.”

Ella’s family recently presented a £7,000 cheque to the charity 2wish, "a phenomenal charity," which supports those affected by the sudden death of a child or young adult aged 25 or under.

Ella’s family as well as some of her friends have all been supported by 2wish since her death.

The money was raised through donations in Ella’s memory and birthday fundraisers on social media held by family members.

Camrose Vintage Working Day committee also raised £3,000 of the total by holding a charity tractor run.

“We have been humbled and shocked by the generosity of people, some who we didn’t know,” said Ady. “Perhaps Ella’s loss had touched them and resonated with them."

Ady said that Dyfed-Powys Police’s family liaison officer put the family in touch with 2wish straight after they lost Ella.

The charity provided them with a memory box and has arranged grief counselling, check-ins, and PTSD counselling for Ady, who was one of the firefighters mobilised to the accident.

“We have all got different needs,” said Ady. “They are reacting to and catering for the various needs we have as a family.

"For my son that has involved a video message from his idol Dan Biggar during the British Lions tour. It meant the world to him.”

“I can’t speak highly enough of the charity and the people who work for them.

"We didn’t know where to turn or what to do. We were in a daze. They dropped into our lives. They have been there for the last seven months and given us the support we need, and they will always be there for us.”

Ella’s family has also raised £5,000 for Wales Air Ambulance which they hope to present in person when Covid restrictions allow.

“If we could have asked where she would have liked the money to go, it would always have been a charity or organisation that would help people,” said Ady. “These two charities both do that and are both so important.”

Rhian Manning, founder of 2wish thanked Ella’s family.

“We can’t thank the Smith family enough for their support and for this incredible donation which will go towards supporting families who lose their child under sudden circumstances.

“To raise money in memory of Ella when they are going through such difficult times, means so much to everyone at 2wish. We want them to know how grateful we are and that we are here to support them for however long they need it.”