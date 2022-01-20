Economy Minister Vaughan Gething has said that new infrastructure is required to protect food safety and biosecurity of goods coming into Wales from Ireland.
The plan to build new infrastructure at Pembrokeshire ports is expected to begin after July 2022.
The substantial new infrastructure is to deliver sanitary and phytosanitary controls on certain goods entering the country.
However, the economy minister has said that this will be done ‘with minimum disruption and uncertainty for businesses and local communities in Wales.’
The new infrastructure and border checks are ‘a new pressure, caused by Brexit,’ according to Vaughan Gething, while the UK Government has agreed in principle to fund build costs for both permanent and interim facilities.
The UK Government is planning documentary, identity and physical checks on goods at borders from July 2022, with checks on products of animal origin being introduced in phases.
Within Wales, while a contractor for the Holyhead site of infrastructure is soon to be appointed, the facility will not be ready for July 2022.
Therefore, interim arrangement are being explored, such as a ‘mixed regime’ whereby a basic level of checks will be completed at the temporary facilities.
The enduring arrangements for Pembrokeshire will be considered after July 2022.
