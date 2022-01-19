PEMBROKESHIRE footballer Liam Cullen has joined Lincoln City on loan for the remainder of the season, subject to international clearance.

The striker, from Kilgetty, joins Swans team-mate Morgan Whittaker in spending the second half of the campaign with Michael Appleton’s side in League One.

The 22-year-old, who has featured 43 times for the Swans' first-team, went straight into the starting side for last Saturday's visit of Cambridge United.

"The interest has been there for a while, and once I was told that I was allowed to go out on loan I got up here as soon as I could," said Cullen, a former pupil at Greenhill School, Tenby.

"There were other clubs interested, but none showed the desire that Lincoln did, which is why I'm here. I know the club and have some old friends here so was keen to come.

"The reputation the club has for developing players is brilliant. They are a young team who like to play football; a style of play that will suit me really well and hopefully I can hit the ground running.

"I'm really excited. I've heard a lot about the fans, especially the 617 Squadron in the corner, so I'm looking to getting out there in front of them."

Cullen famously scored his first senior goal in the dramatic final-day win at Reading as the Swans reached the 2020 Championship play-offs.

He struck three times in 17 games the following season, which was disrupted by an ankle injury, as the club reached the play-off final.

Having previously played for Wales at under-17, under-19 and under-20 level, Cullen made his debut at under-21 in October 2018 against Romania.

Imps manager Michael Appleton said: "Liam's a great addition for us. He's got good pedigree and has been a top target for us this January.

"But with a lot of competition we've had to work hard to ensure he came to us.

"He experienced the Championship with Swansea and will bring that knowledge to us. He can lead the line as a central striker, likes to be around the box and can score goals from those positions.

"He's good with his back to goal and comes alive in the box. He is happy dropping deep or wide to get the ball but we want to keep him in the middle.

"He plays in a central attacking role, has a good work-rate and has the ability to really excite fans once he gets up and running."