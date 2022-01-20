The latest stats and facts are out for unemployment in Wales nationally, and locally in Pembrokeshire, with unemployment down 11,000 in the country in the past three months.
Nationally, the number of people employed in Wales is at 1.475million, which is up 21,000 on the year.
The employment rate (aged 16-64) is at 74.1 per cent, up 1.8 per cent on the year.
The number of unemployed people is at 51,000, which is down 11,000 in the last quarter and 21,000 on the year.
The unemployment rate is at 3.4 per cent, lower than the UK average of 4.1 per cent, and down 1.4 per cent on the year.
Meanwhile, the number of people in workless households has fallen since April to June 2010 by 116,000.
Jobcentre employment events and interview days have been been affected in Pembrokeshire due to a recent increase of Covid-19 cases. However, all sites are continuing through virtual meetings, advertising vacancies digitally and using social media.
Pembrokeshire County Council has been recruiting for many vacancies within the authority, while tourism organisations such as Haven Holidays are recruiting ahead of the 2022 summer.
Meanwhile, the Kickstart scheme, which supports young people in Pembrokeshire, had great success in the latter stages of 2021 through organisations including Bluestone Resort.
