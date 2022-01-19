A decision on a funding bid is awaited before the next steps in upgrading culverts in areas in Milford Haven devastated by flooding in 2018 get the go ahead.

Members of Pembrokeshire County Council’s services overview and scrutiny committee heard this week that “a great amount of work” has been underway with council officers working with consultants Capita.

Following the serious flooding at Havens Head and Lower Priory in November 2018 flood mitigation measures were investigated – with some residents left angry with how the matter had been initially dealt with – options identified, and public consultation carried out.

If grant applications are successful, the preferred option is to create a new 120m section of 1.2m diameter culvert which would extend the Havens Head culvert and act as an overflow for Lower Priory culvert and be “economically and technically viable.”

A further 13 recommendations form part of this option including natural flood mitigation measures and other alterations further upstream, along with actions taken such as the changing of trash screens by Milford Haven Port Authority, will significantly reduce the risk of significant flooding in a one in one hundred event like 2018.

The report to committee on Tuesday (January 18) did not reference costs involved, although council match-funding would also be required, but further detailed design work and delivery is expected in 2022-23.

Council coastal and rivers engineer, Angharad Llewelyn, told members that hydraulic modelling completed in October 2021 indicated that the extension and redirection of the culvert will “improve flood risk in both Lower Priory and Havens Head".

“This 120m section would run from the right angle of the ‘dog leg’ section of the existing Havens Head culvert, extending this culvert section down to the port, where it would outfall adjacent to the existing outfall,” her report added.

Committee chairman Cllr Rob Summons said there had been no intention to scrutinise the matter at the meeting but to receive an update. A standalone meeting would be arranged to examine all plans after a decision on grant funding is received.