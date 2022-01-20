Public feedback is being invited on an important document which aims to improve all aspects of well-being in Pembrokeshire.
The Draft Well-being Assessment for Pembrokeshire, produced by Pembrokeshire’s Public Services Board (PSB), is online now at: https://haveyoursay.pembrokeshire.gov.uk/assessment-of-local-well-being-2021
The Well-being Assessment is a requirement set out in the Well-being of Future Generations (Wales) Act.
The act requires key public and third sector organisations to create a PSB and work together to improve the economic, environmental, social and cultural well-being of its area and communities.
The Well-being Assessment looks at the key issues for people and communities in Pembrokeshire, across all aspects of well-being, through data, information sources and research, engagement with local people and stakeholders, and consideration of future trends.
The Well-being Assessment is a crucial step towards creating the next Well-being Plan by May 2023, which will enable the PSB to identify, prioritise and agree the objectives and actions to improve well-being in Pembrokeshire.
There are many issues which affect well-being such as inequalities in health and standards of living, population change, air pollution and flood risk, limited resources for social care, lack of housing, poverty, climate change and depletion of natural resources.
Members of the public are invited to read the draft document and provide feedback.
Changes will be made in response to the feedback where appropriate to improve the document Work will continue prior to approval of a final version in March 2022.
The draft document and brief response form is be available at: https://haveyoursay.pembrokeshire.gov.uk/assessment-of-local-well-being-2021
Responses should be made by Monday, February 21.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.