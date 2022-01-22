Recently, we looked at the £2.6million Orielton House, which is the most expensive property in Pembrokeshire available to buy on the popular website Rightmove.

Now, we are looking at the other end of the list, and searching for the least expensive property throughout the county.

Other than lock up garages and land to sell, the cheapest property is located only five miles from Orielton House.

While only walking distance from the £2.6million mansion with its collection of cottages, a flat in the centre of Pembroke Dock is at the polar opposite of the famous property website.

The flat on Queen Street, which is advertised as a ‘development opportunity,’ costs £25,000 and consists of an open plan kitchen/living room, two bedrooms and a bathroom.

There is also ‘an overgrown garden,’ which can be entered at street level from neighbouring Meyrick Street.

The description on the website reads: “The accommodation within the building currently has no access, but we believe this to comprise of a two-bedroom first floor flat.

“Note To Buyer - The whole property cannot be inspected internally due to no first-floor access. However, the area to the rear can be accessed via a door from ground level on Meyrick Street.”

To see the photographs of the property, see our gallery at the top of the page.

Furthermore, to find out more about the property, visit https://www.rightmove.co.uk/properties/116243216#/