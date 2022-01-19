Stephen Crabb says that he feels "extremely disappointed and genuinely let down" by reports that a drinks party attended by Prime Minister Boris Johnson broke Covid rules.

The Conservative MP for Preseli Pembrokeshire says that he had made the Prime Minister aware of "the strength of feeling that exists" about events reported to have taken place.

Mr Crabb said that he Prime Minister was right to apologise earlier this week, but added that "this may not be a sufficient response given the seriousness of these matters."

A message to his constituents by Mr Crabb has been published by BBC Newsnight journalist Lewis Goodall on Twitter.

Mr Crabb says: "While he may not have attended some of the gatherings being reported, he does have a special responsibility in setting the culture and standards at the heart of government.

"He was right to apologise earlier this week, but this may not be a sufficient response given the seriousness of these matters.

"I am acutely aware of the anger these revelations have generated and the pain that they have caused.

"As I have explained to constituents previously, it was incredibly difficult to vote in favour of some of the Covid restrictions over the last two years knowing the impact they would have on families up and down the country.

"Seeing reports now of blatant breaches of these rules by some of those working within the government I support makes me feel extremely disappointed and genuinely let down.

"Please be assured that I have made the Prime Minister aware of the strength of feeling that exists in my own community about the events that have taken place at Downing Street.

"It is important that he is fully aware of the depth of public opinion on this emotive issue.

"I am discussing this matter further with my parliamentary colleagues and I will have more to say on this issue in due course."

The backbencher said he looked forward to seeing the investigation by Sue Gray and he had "confidence in the work she is doing".

But he said the inquiry is "limited to certain matters" and may not be as "conclusive as some might want".

So far six Conservative MPs have publicly declared no confidence in the PM, but more are thought to have submitted letters to Sir Graham Brady, chairman of the backbench 1922 committee.

Tory MP Christian Wakeford defected to Labour, minutes before Prime Minister's Questions began on Wednesday.

Former cabinet minister David Davis has joined calls for Boris Johnson to stand down, telling the prime minister: "In the name of God, go."