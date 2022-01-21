A MAN is accused of threatening an estate agent while in possession of a bow and arrow.
On July 19, 2021, Mark Edwards, of Milton Crescent, Milford Haven, is alleged to have confronted an estate agent, who was in the process of evicting Edwards, with a bow and arrow present.
The appearance of the weapon is said to have caused the estate agent to run out the property and back to his car.
Appearing at Haverfordwest Magistrates Court on January 18, Edwards denied the charge.
Representing Edwards, solicitor Tom Lloyd boiled the case down to brass taxes.
“The issue is very straightforward, your Honour,” said Mr Lloyd. “The complainant says he had possession of the item and the defendant says he did not have possession of the item in a public place.”
The case is set for trial at Llanelli Magistrates Court on March 7.
