UPDATE: A Pembrokeshire road has reopened by Dyfed-Powys Police officers after a collision took place this morning.
The collision occurred on The Green in Pembroke, with emergency services at the scene for most of this morning (Thursday, January 20).
However, the scene has been cleared with the road reopened and traffic returning to normality.
