Pembrokeshire Roads Policing Unit seized a vehicle in Haverfordwest last night, while also reporting the woman driving the vehicle for several offences.
The vehicle was seized on the evening of Wednesday, January 19, when the woman initially attempted to provide the police officers with false details.
Following enquiries, she was found to hold only a provisional licence, and was not on the insurance policy of the vehicle.
Pembrokeshire Roads Policing Unit said: “She was reported for both offences.”
