Hywel Dda University Health Board is preparing to invite children across Ceredigion, Carmarthenshire and Pembrokeshire aged five to 11 who are at a bigger risk of Covid-19, to receive a dose of a vaccination.
The Joint Committee for Vaccination and Immunisation has recommended that children ‘at risk’ aged five to 11, or in a household with someone who is immunosuppressed, should be offered two doses of vaccination.
The vaccination would be two doses, eight weeks apart, of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, with the minimum interval between any dose being four weeks.
If a child meets the criteria available at https://hduhb.nhs.wales/healthcare/covid-19-information/covid-19-vaccination-programme/children-and-young-people/ or in household contact with someone immunosuppressed, then a self-referral should be made.
