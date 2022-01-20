The Port of Milford Haven has announced the appointment of Tom Sawyer as its new chief executive, following the announcement that Andy Jones will be stepping down.

Tom will take over the role at the end of April 2022, when Andy’s reign will come to an end.

Tom has previously spent 35 years delivering value and impact for organisations including defence, security, intelligence, and technology.

Only as recently as 2017, Tom led the initial business set up and strategy development of BQ Solutions, a joint venture in Qatar.

Following on from that, as the organisation’s business development and solutions director, he was in the vanguard of the engagement into Qatar’s Ministry of Defence and its Armed Forces.

He played a key role in ‘winning and delivering significant business that provided his clients with operational and commercial advantage.’

Chris Martin, chair at the Port of Milford Haven, said: “I am pleased to welcome Tom to the Port of Milford Haven. His personal leadership and engagement style will be key to the continued success and delivery of our strong values and culture development that has been supported by the management team and embraced by the rest of the organisation in recent years.

“Tom joins us at a very exciting time as we strengthen our core service offering and seek to deliver on our ambitious diversification strategy. His experience and expertise will be invaluable as we support the nation’s drive to Net-Zero.”

Tom added, following his appointment: “I am thrilled to be returning to Wales and to have been given this opportunity to make a contribution to the future prosperity, quality of life and wellbeing of the people of Pembrokeshire.

“Having family that live and work here, and having formed some of my fondest memories in the county, it is a place that I care deeply about.

“I cannot wait to throw myself into this challenging role and to work with stakeholders to grow the business, build for the future, and ensure the long-term relevance of the port to the region and nation.”