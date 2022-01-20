A Mid and West Wales Senedd member has responded to recent data that shows the ambulance response times across the Hywel Dda Health Board region.
The data published showed that of all red, life or limb-threatening emergency calls, 52 per cent of ambulances called were present within the targeted time of eight minutes throughout Wales.
However, in Ceredigion, Carmarthenshire and Pembrokeshire, the target time of eight minutes was met 42 per cent of the time with red calls.
Responding to the data, Senedd member for Mid and West Wales, and leader of the Welsh Liberal Democrats, Jane Dodds MS said:“These figures are a tragedy. Targets aren’t even close to being met and ambulance response times have gotten worse. While we all understand the severe pressure the pandemic has placed on NHS, these problems are not new.
"What really stands out is the huge variance in performance across Wales. Here in Hywel Dda, we have some of the worst response times in the country. We absolutely cannot continue with a postcode lottery when it comes to life-saving services and rural regions cannot continue to be neglected.”
