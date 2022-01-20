Pembrokeshire County Council is reaching out to creative young people across the county to create a film ahead of the elections in May 2022.
The elections team at the council has launched a project for creative young people throughout Pembrokeshire to create a film on ‘what democracy means to you and why it is important.’
The film project was announced at ‘Votes at 16’ Action Week in October 2021, and comes as part of the first time 16 and 17 year olds will have their say in local government.
The project is open to students at all of Pembrokeshire’s secondary schools and college.
Each school which enters a submission into the project will receive £100 for participating.
The deadline for submission of the videos is the end of January 2022.
