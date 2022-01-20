Pembrokeshire Coast National Park Authority has been awarded for going ‘above and beyond’ to provide support and development for its members by the Welsh Local Government Association (WLGA).
The authority has been awarded the Advanced Level Charter for Member Support and Development, after showing ‘effective and sustained work by the officers and members’ in its submission for the award.
National Park Authority chair, Cllr Paul Harries said: “We are extremely proud to be one of only three authorities in Wales to achieve the Advanced Charter, having been recognised by the WLGA for the hard work of staff and members, especially given the difficult circumstances presented by the global pandemic.
“The examples highlighted by the WLGA included support for ,embers accessing and using the online meeting platform that enabled the authority to keep functioning while Covid-19 restrictions have made it impossible to hold committee meetings in person.”
In a letter congratulating the authority, the WLGA’s review panel said: “The information and evidence provided clearly demonstrate that all the necessary criteria have been met.
“Members are benefitting from and are able to demonstrate improved practice due to a comprehensive and effective programme of support and development which enables the effective corporate governance of the authority.”
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.