The Welsh Government and NHS Wales have both responded to the latest report of NHS activity and performance statistics.

The statistics show 78,000 patient pathways closed in November 2021, the highest number in two years, as well as a 0.4 per cent increase rise in cancer patients waiting to start treatment.

The 0.4 per cent rise puts the figure above 682,000, but is the smallest increase since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Furthermore, the number of patients informed they did not have cancer increased on the previous month.

There was also a decrease in waiting past the target time with diagnostic tests, after investment of more than £51m to replace ageing diagnostic equipment, £25m to replace imaging equipment and £25m in four new PET CT scanners.

A Welsh Government spokesperson said: “Our NHS is currently dealing with a hugely difficult winter, whilst facing the gruelling challenges of the Omicron variant, severe winter pressures and staff absences caused by the pandemic.

“Healthcare workers should be commended for their determination to maintain high quality care to hundreds of thousands of patients each month, as well as supporting record breaking levels of boosters during the latest phase of our Covid-19 programme over the last two months.”

Darren Hughes, director of the Welsh NHS Confederation, added: “December saw the seventh consecutive month where over 100 immediately life-threatening calls were made to the ambulance service each day.

“Although, there are small positives to be seen. For example, the number of patients completing their treatment was the highest since the start of the pandemic.

“It’s important to remember this data reflects the situation before the Omicron variant took hold and staff sickness absences rocketed across the NHS and social care. We must therefore be realistic about what subsequent reports will show.

“We also need to be mindful of what these figures don’t show. Primary, community and social care services play a vital role in keeping people well and out of hospital.

“Behind these statistics are both patients and staff. More is being done to care for those on waiting lists and exhausted staff are doing everything they can to treat as many people as quickly and safely as possible. We can’t thank them enough.”