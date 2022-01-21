The 97th annual conference of the National Federation of Women’s Institutes (NFWI) Wales will be hosted by the Pembrokeshire Federation and will be held in the county in March.
The annual conference for NFWI Wales will be held at the Torch Theatre in Milford Haven on Wednesday, March 23, 2022 between 10.45am and 4pm.
The conference will also be live streamed and will welcome many special guests, including:
- Eirian Roberts - Chair of NFWI-Wales
- Ann Jones - chair of the NFWI
- Rhian Connick - head of NFWI-Wales
- Jamie Owen - journalist, broadcaster, author and former BBC Wales Today presenter
- David Wilson - landscape photographer
- Nia Roberts - journalist and broadcaster
- Rachel Downing - head of policy and campaigns, Target Ovarian Cancer
Jamie Owen and David Wilson will be sharing their passion for Pembrokeshire and will reflect on the year they spent travelling around the county, exploring the fascinating customs, traditions and working practices of rural communities.
Meanwhile, Nia Roberts and Rachel Downing will be discussing ovarian cancer, after a resolution on ovarian cancer awareness was passed by WI members with a majority of 99.48 per cent.
