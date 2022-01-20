There have been 287 new Covid-19 cases recorded in the Hywel Dda area in 24 hours, according to the latest figures from Public Health Wales.
PHW figures for today, Thursday, January 20, state there were 172 new cases in Carmarthenshire, 85 in Pembrokeshire and 30 in Ceredigion since the last report.
The total number of cases across the three counties now stands at 71,742 – 39,636 in Carmarthenshire, 21,696 in Pembrokeshire and 10,410 in Ceredigion.
Since January 6 Covid-19 testing policy has changed and asymptomatic people don’t have to do a PCR test following a positive lateral flow test.
There were five new Covid-related deaths recorded in the Hywel Dda area since the last report, with the total number 659 throughout the pandemic.
In total, 2,768 new cases of coronavirus and 21 new Covid-related deaths have been reported across Wales bringing the national total to 751,473 cases and 6,752 deaths.
There have been 15,508 tests done across the country since the last report.
Across Wales 2,503,547 have had their first dose of a Covid-19 vaccine and 2,347,972 have had their second dose.
‘Booster’ doses have been given to 1,795,980 people and 53,230 people have received a three-dose primary course of Covid-19 vaccine.
Local democracy reporter Katy Jenkins
