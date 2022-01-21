A man was hospitalised after a two-vehicle traffic collision occurred in the centre of a Pembrokeshire town yesterday morning.
The two-vehicle road traffic collision occurred on The Green in Pembroke, shortly before 9am on the morning of Thursday, January 20.
Two cars were involved in the collision, and Dyfed-Powys Police officers arrived at the scene and closed the road, before it was reopened at approximately 11.30am.
The male driver of one of the cars was taken from the scene to hospital with minor injuries.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.