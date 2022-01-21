A man was hospitalised after a two-vehicle traffic collision occurred in the centre of a Pembrokeshire town yesterday morning.

The two-vehicle road traffic collision occurred on The Green in Pembroke, shortly before 9am on the morning of Thursday, January 20.

Two cars were involved in the collision, and Dyfed-Powys Police officers arrived at the scene and closed the road, before it was reopened at approximately 11.30am.

The male driver of one of the cars was taken from the scene to hospital with minor injuries.