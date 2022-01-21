A university student from Pembrokeshire has received of a scholarship award from South Hook LNG, after starting a degree of business information systems at Cardiff Metropolitan University.
Alex Robertson, from Hakin, Milford Haven, is a former deputy head boy at Milford Haven School, and started his university course in September 2021.
The scholarship award demonstrates South Hook’s commitment to supporting the educational development of local students.
Hamad Al Samra, general manager at South Hook LNG, said: “Alex is a worthy recipient – a young man who is clearly committed to his studies and focused on applying his skills to a future role in the business environment.
“We are pleased that South Hook is able to support him and wish him much success throughout his course.”
Alex added: “From a young age, I have always been interested in how a business runs and operates behind the scenes. It is a huge career aspiration of mine to operate and run a business of my own and I strongly believe by studying business information systems, this will further my knowledge and help me to understand how information systems work in a business.
“I would like to thank South Hook LNG again for this very generous scholarship which will massively help me with my studies at Cardiff Metropolitan University.”
