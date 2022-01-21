Recently released data has shown that since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic in March 2020, spending on west Wales’ high streets has dropped by 1.5 per cent.
Data was acclaimed based on card spending by British bank customers on high streets across the UK, with the data analysed by The Financial Times.
The data released showed that across Ceredigion, Carmarthenshire and Pembrokeshire, shopping on high streets had only dropped by 1.5 per cent since the Covid-19 pandemic started.
All three countries of Great Britain saw a fall in physical spending on high streets, with Wales overall seeing a percentage change of -7 per cent.
However, both Wales and Scotland saw less of a decrease in physical spending on high streets than England, despite stricter Covid-19 measures and guidelines throughout the pandemic.
The worst hit region of Wales was The Vale of Glamorgan, which saw a -15.8 per cent decrease, while Powys had seen a slight increase of 0.3 per cent.
