During neighbourhood policing week, Dyfed-Powys Police has spoken to a police community support officer (PCSO) about the role and the importance of community policing.

PCSO Helen Fender has been neighbourhood policing for several years in west Wales, and was recently recognised at Dyfed-Powys Police’s annual awards.

PCSO Fender works in the communities of St Ishmael, Kidwelly, Llanybri, Llansteffan and Laugharne, notably working towards the end of the cockle pickers in the communities.

She said: “I noticed that something had to be done, it couldn’t go on this way as it was causing no end of issues for the community and the genuine fishermen who relied on picking cockles for a living.”

She worked with the Welsh Government to try and make the Three Rivers Fishery regulated, like other cockle beds.

A consultation is being launched with the aim to bring in tougher legislation, such as required training, kit standards and an annual fee of £800.

“I’ve worked with the communities and with the local fishermen on this, and they are supportive,” said PCSO Fender.

“It was having a really detrimental effect on the lives of people in the area, and it was proving dangerous, with numerous quads on the beaches and villages, even crossing railway lines.”

The issue has caused problems over the years with the Welsh Government Marine and Fisheries Division closing the Three Rivers Fishery cockle beds for five years at one point.

The area was closed from 2012 to 2017 due to serious reports of anti-social behaviour, including people sleeping rough, litter not disposed of properly, no toilet facilities, and large articulated lorries trying to access small village roads.

Sgt Gemma Davies said: “Helen has conducted a thorough and detailed enquiry into the underlying issues at the location, has sourced expert opinion and discussed numerous options to try and implement change for the better for the cockling community and the people living near to the cockle beds.

“We’re hopeful to achieving a regulated permit system which can be monitored and ‘policed’ by the fisheries more effectively.”