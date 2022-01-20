NEW striker Jordan Davies might just be the ticket Haverfordwest AFC need.

The breezy and condfident attitude of the forward, saying it was no a brainer signing for the Bluebirds and brushing of league position worries, could be one of the keys to turning round what has been a hard first half of the season.

Davies sat down with the Western Telegraph and said he has no worries about the league and just wants to get playing.

"It was easy (choosing to come to Haverfordwest), I'm a bubbly character who gets on with the boys.

"We're three points off eighth. Win one game we're back in the mix."

Davies has played in Europe, recording an assist in the Nomad's 4-2 second leg victory over FC Prishtina from Kosovo in the second qualifying round of the UEFA Europa Conference League, and played all 120 minutes of the 1-0 defeat away to Armenian side FC Alashkert in their UEFA Champions League first qualifying round second leg tie.

Davies has met Hayen and says the new manager is a level above.

"He's bought a different dimension to the club. He brings a lot of professionalism and it was a no brainer getting the chance to work with him."

This season, Davies has featured nine times in the JD Cymru Premier, as well as making three appearances in the Nathaniel MG Cup and one in the JD Welsh Cup.

He started his career with Brickfield Rangers in 2014, was previously part of the Nomads academy setup in 2015, and has gone on to play for the likes of Prestatyn Town, Nantwich Town and Telford United.

The club said Jordan will provide new manager Nicky Hayen with options.

A statement read: "He will provide another attacking option for Nicky, as the Bluebirds look for a strong finish to Phase One of the Cymru Premier."