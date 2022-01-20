NEW striker Jordan Davies might just be the ticket Haverfordwest AFC need.

The breezy and condfident attitude of the forward - who says it was " a no-brainer" signing for the Bluebirds - could be key to turning around what has been a hard first half of the season.

Davies, who scored a hat-trick in last week's 4-1 friendly win over Taffs Well, sat down with the Western Telegraph and said he has no worries about their league position.

"It was easy (choosing to come to Haverfordwest), I'm a bubbly character who gets on with the boys. We're three points off eighth place. Win one game we're back in the mix."

Davies has played in Europe, recording an assist in the Nomad's 4-2 second leg victory over FC Prishtina from Kosovo in the second qualifying round of the UEFA Europa Conference League.

He played all 120 minutes of the 1-0 defeat away to Armenian side FC Alashkert in their UEFA Champions League first qualifying round second leg tie.

Davies has met new Haverfordwest manager Nicky Hayen and says the Belgian coach is a level above.

"He's bought a different dimension to the club. He brings a lot of professionalism and it was a no brainer getting the chance to work with him," said 26 year-old Davies.

This season, Davies has featured nine times in the JD Cymru Premier, as well as making three appearances in the Nathaniel MG Cup and one in the JD Welsh Cup.

He started his career with Brickfield Rangers in 2014, was previously part of the Nomads academy set-up in 2015, and has gone on to play for the likes of Prestatyn Town, Nantwich Town and Telford United.

A Wales international futsal player, Davies was the top scorer in the Cymru Alliance (now JD Cymru North) in the 2016-17 season, as he helped Prestatyn Town to promotion to the top-flight.

A statement from Haverfordwest AFC read: "We are delighted to confirm the arrival of Jordan Davies on loan from Connah’s Quay Nomads until the end of the season.

"The 26-year-old striker, who can also play on the wing or in the number 10 role, joined the reigning JD Cymru Premier champions in the summer from King’s Lynn Town in the National League.

"He will provide another attacking option for new manager Nicky Hayen, as the Bluebirds look for a strong finish to Phase One of the Cymru Premier."

The JD Cymru Leagues will resume in full from Friday, 21 January, after restrictions on the numbers of supporters in grounds were lifted by the Welsh government last week.

And Davies ready to impress when he makes his league debut for the Bluebirds against high-flying Newtown at Latham Park on Saturday (kick-off 2.30pm).