Senedd member for Carmarthen West and South Pembrokeshire, Samuel Kurtz, has welcomed the UK Government’s announcement that Wales is to receive its first Veterans Commissioner.
The commissioner is set to act as a voice for all ex-servicemen and women, across different matters including health and housing.
Speaking about the announcement, Samuel Kurtz MS said: “This is welcome news for veterans right across west Wales.
“Focus can now be on ensuring there is first-class support in place for all ex-armed forces personnel; making sure we look after those that have sacrificed so much.
“The transition away from active service is often a difficult one, that’s why it’s vitally important that our veterans have the access to the support and help they need.
“Our nation has a long and proud history of supporting our armed forces, long may this continue.”
