Last weekend, we looked at which of Pembrokeshire’s finest curry houses were the best, according to the popular destination rating website TripAdvisor.
Staying with Asian cuisine, Pembrokeshire is no stranger to a Chinese restaurant, with many residing within the county’s towns and villages, but which ranks as number one?
With more 1,000 reviews, and nearly three quarters rating it as ‘excellent,’ Pentlepoir’s Dragon Palace reigns supreme as TripAdvisor’s top rated Chinese restaurant in the county.
The second highest rated Chinese restaurant in Pembrokeshire is on the other side of the county in Fishguard, with Spices Chinese Restaurant scoring five stars on its food, service and value.
Staying in Fishguard, China Chef comes in at third, with one customer saying: “We order from here every week and have never received a bad order. Very nice service, friendly staff and consistently the nicest and tastiest food.”
Travelling back to the other side of Pembrokeshire, as fourth place on TripAdvisor’s list is China Town in Tenby, with more than 100 reviews ranking the restaurant as ‘excellent’ on the website’s scale.
The top five is rounded off with another Tenby restaurant, Tasty Café, with the restaurant scoring 4.5 out of five stars on its food and service to the people of Pembrokeshire.
