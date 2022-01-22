The Office of the Police and Crime Commissioner (OPCC) is seeking new independent members from across Ceredigion, Carmarthenshire and Pembrokeshire to join its Joint Audit Committee.
The committee provides independent advice and assurance on the overall governance of the OPCC and Dyfed-Powys Police.
The Committee will review and scrutinise the adequacy and effectiveness of risk management, internal audit and control, and corporate governance arrangements of both organisations, as well as reviewing financial management and reporting.
Applicants must have a good understanding and experience of public sector legislation and guidance and be politically neutral.
They must also live in the Dyfed-Powys region and be able to attend meetings during the working day, usually on a quarterly basis.
The deadline for applications is February 16, 2022.
Carys Morgans, Chief of Staff and Monitoring Officer at the OPCC said: “The Joint Independent Audit Committee is a key component of the PCC and Chief Constable’s arrangements for corporate governance and this is a great opportunity for anyone who has an interest in this area and would like to help scrutinise the way that police finances operate.”
Members receive an allowance for attending meetings, and for their time spent preparing for meetings, including expenses for travelling to Police Headquarters, Carmarthen.
For more information, visit www.dyfedpowys-pcc.org.uk/en/accountability-and-transparency/joint-audit-committee/
