Hywel Dda University Health Board has published a list of how people across Carmarthenshire, Ceredigion and Pembrokeshire can help ‘protect more lives, our NHS and each other.’
The list of how people can keep the counties safe includes:
- Get your full course of vaccinations
- Follow Welsh Government guidance on self-isolation and testing, including carrying out regular LFDs (health and care staff have specific and different guidance internally)
- Wear face coverings, or if asked in a health setting, a surgical face mask
- Keep a 2-metre distance from others when you can
- Wash hands regularly and be ready to be asked by a healthcare professional to wash hands or sanitise whether in hospital or your own home
- Do not accompany people to hospital, GP surgery, or another setting unless they are vulnerable and need your assistance
- Please be aware that your GP surgery may offer you appointments in different ways where appropriate, such as over the telephone or online. Please allow extra time when ordering prescriptions during this busy time. Community pharmacies are also extremely busy so you may need to wait longer than usual.
- Pre-arrange hospital visiting with the ward sister and be understanding if it is not possible currently due to safety
