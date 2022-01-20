Valentine's Day is fast approaching and even if you’re not one for gifts, nothing says love like the gift of chocolate.
And there’s plenty to choose from! We’ve listed some of the best Valentine themed chocolates available for you to treat your loved one. Or, to treat yourself!
Hotel Chocolat
These Raspberry-White Chocolate Batons are zingy, creamy and totally delicious. The pack of 15 is perfect for gifting and is even available in the 2 for £12 mix and match deal.
The Everything Chocolate Gift Hamper Collection is a chocolate lovers dream, and only £29.50!
It includes: Strawberries & Cream Chocolate Puddles, Milk Cocoa Cookies Nano Slab, 70% Dark Fruit & Nut Nano Slab, Salted Caramel Nano Slab and Billionaire's Shortbread Selector.
For just £23.50, you can pick up this With Love Sleekster selection. Filled with 27 chocolate hearts, it is the perfect gift for anyone, including yourself.
Cadburys
Chocolate speaks louder than words. And this chocolate gift from Cadburys literally says, “I love you”.
It contains: 1 x Cadbury Dairy Milk 200g Bar with Cadbury 'I Love You' sleeve
- 1 x Cadbury Heroes 185g
- 1 x Cadury 115g Chocolate Box
- 1 x Cadbury Giant Buttons Bag 119g
- 1 x Cadbury Squirly Wurly Bag 110g
- 1 x Cadbury Bournville Bar 100g
- 1 x Cadbury Dairy Milk Oreo Bar 120g
- 1 x Cadbury Dark Milk Bar 85g
For chocolate and beer lovers in your life, the Cadbury Love Bars and Beer Hamper is quite frankly the perfect gift. It includes:
- 1 x 200g Cadbury Dairy Milk Bar with cardboard 'I love you' sleeve
- 1 x 200g Cadbury Dairy Milk Fruit & Nut Bar
- 1 x 100g Cadbury Dairy Milk No Frownie Brownie Bar
- 1 x 120g Dairy Milk Whole Nut Bar
- 1 x100g Bournville Orange Dark Chocolate
- 1 x 500ml St Peter's Gatekeeper Golden Ale ABV. 4.7%
- 1x 500ml St Peter's Best Bitter ABV. 3.7%
- 1 x 500ml Old Style Porter ABV 5.1%
and can be purchased for just £23.50.
Thorntons
Thorntons chocolate always makes the perfect gift. These Marc De Champagne Chocolate Truffles is a perfect touch of luxury for the chocolate lover in your life.
Flavoured by Marc de Champagne, encased in a milk chocolate shell and touched up with a light dusting of icing sugar. What more could you want?
This personalised Milk Chocolate Lace Heart Model can include any message or name you like, up to 10 characters.
