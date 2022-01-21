HAVERFORDWEST midfield maestro Henry Jones is back in full training and will be available for selection this Saturday.

The JD Cymru Leagues resume this week after restrictions on the numbers of supporters in grounds were lifted by the Welsh government last week, with the Bluebirds facing high-flying Newtown at Latham Park on Saturday (kick-off 2.30pm).

While it will be a tough trip, one of the weapons in the Bluebirds' arsenal being the industrious Jones in the middle of the park.

Jones injured his knee in the 2-0 win over Flint at Ogi Bridge Meadow Stadium back in September. He had an operation over the new year.

Assistant manager Gary Richards, who will be taking charge at the weekend while new boss Nicky Hayen waits for his work permit, confirmed Jones is back - but said Haverfordwest need to be cautious with their star midfielder.

“We have missed Henry,” said Richards. “The operation and his rehab went well. He returned to full training Monday and also trained Wednesday.

"We might have to be a little cautious with him, but he is up for selection at the weekend.”

Along with the return of Jones there could be debuts for new additions striker Jordan Davies and wing-back Ryan George.

Richards says he is really pleased with the new additions.

“Both are in the squad for the weekend,” said Richards. “Both played in a recent friendly and we are really pleased with how they are performing.”

Newtown are having a good season sitting second in the league, however Richards says Haverfordwest needs to focus on themselves and not the opposition.

“It’s mainly about us, but we know Newtown are a good team,” said Richards.

“Chris (Hughes) has done a fantastic job there. They have a number of dangerous players, but we have to focus on where our dangerous players might hurt them. It’s a balance of respecting them but wanting to win.”