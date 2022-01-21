Using a mobile phone while driving has cost a Milford Haven man more than £160.
Timothy Williams, 32, of Milton Crescent, also had six penalty points put on his licence by magistrates in Llanelli on Tuesday, January 18.
He pleaded guilty to using the phone while driving a Mitsubishi Canter on the A487 on the Parrog, Fishguard on June 23.
Williams was fined £40 and ordered to pay costs of £90 and a surcharge of £34. He must pay the total of £164 by February 15.
