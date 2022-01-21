A woman broke the national speed limit by driving at 88mph in a Mercedes, magistrates have been told.
Sian Hannah Nunnery, 23, of King William Court, Pembroke Dock had her speed recorded by laser in the 70mph limit area of the A40, adjacent to the Nantyci showground, Carmarthen.
She admitted exceeding the speed limit on the road while driving a Mercedes 350 on July 24 and was fined £100, with costs of £90 and a surcharge of £34.
She also had three penalty points endorsed on her driving record and must pay the total of £224 by February 15.
