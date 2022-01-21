Traffic is moving slowly in a Pembrokeshire village this morning due to a two vehicle crash.
Reports are coming in that Station Road in Letterston is partially blocked due to a two vehicle crash near to the Little Newcastle turn off.
Traffic is said to be coping well.
We will bring you more on this as soon as we have it.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.