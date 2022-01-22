YOU don’t often associate a sculptor, painter and ceramicist with a Royal Marine, however in this case the concoction produces works of magnificent art, all being shown right now at the VC Gallery in Haverfordwest.

Joe Wilson-Tanock, 62, from Hereford and now based up Aberystwyth way, is showing his works of art in and exhibition called ‘I wake so I make’.

Joe was in the Royal Marines for ten years serving one tour of the middle east. He is now an artist turning a traumatic period after his time in the forces – Joe suffers from PTSD – into something positive.

“I was involved in a charity, and I showed my mentor a couple of pieces and he passed them on to Barry and then the exhibition happened at the VC Gallery,” said Joe when we spoke.

“I have PTSD but I live with it, I do not suffer from it. I believe that through people like Barry we can use art to treat PTSD.”

Joe creates sculptors and ornaments as well as frighteningly life-like portraits.

“Some of my portraits are of good old Welsh boys, honest, hard working,” said Joe. “I find people like that the salt of the earth. I think we wear our lives on our faces.”

Joe's lifelike portraits

Joe also does sculptors

Despite being 62, and learning to live with his condition, Joe overcame his concerns so he would not pass up the chance to show his great pieces of art.

“The VC Gallery is a fantastic opportunity,” said Joe. “We accumulate all these works of art and Barry’s gallery allows us to put them all in one place and show them to the public.

“It can be hard. You are opening your soul to positive and negative feedback but to the work out there and have people view it and have the positive opinion of it, it’s just great.”

VC Gallery hosted Joe's exhibition

VC founder Barry John said he was amazed when he first saw Joe’s art.

“It is unbelievable that Joe has never had a full exhibition,” said Barry. “The VC Gallery is very proud to have hosted such a skilful and powerful show.”

The exhibit will run into February. Contact the VC Gallery for details (none of the work is as yet on sale).