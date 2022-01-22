Pembrokeshire College has announced that face-to-face open days will be going ahead early in February, with booking essential for each event.
The open days at the college will be held early next month, with one for A-Levels and another being general open day.
Covid-19 guidelines will be followed, with people required to bring with them a Covid-19 pass or a negative lateral flow test upon entry.
The first open day is the A-Level open evening, taking place between 5.30pm and 7.30pm on Tuesday, February 1.
The link to book onto the event is https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/a-levels-open-evening-01-february-2022-registration-251087949817
The second event, the general open day for the college, will take place a week later, between 5.30pm and 7.30pm on Tuesday, February 8.
The link to that event is https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/general-open-evening-08-february-2022-registration-251062393377
