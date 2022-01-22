Tesco has announced that it will be launching a campaign to give good causes across south and west Wales part of a £300,000 boost.
From January 17 to February 6, listeners to Heart and Smooth radio stations will be told how to apply for a £5,000 cash grant.
The campaign is running in addition to Tesco Community Grants, the in-store scheme where customers vote with blue tokens for community projects and groups.
Claire de Silva, head of community at Tesco, said: “We know the start of the year can be tough for many families financially, so we wanted to find a way to give something extra to the communities our stores support across the nation.
“We’re really proud to be launching this new campaign, which is an extra boost to our Tesco Community Grants scheme that already helps thousands of people every year.”
Graham Duxbury, Chief Executive at Groundwork, the charity that works with Tesco on community initiatives, said: “It’s so important that we continue to support the local charities and community groups who work tirelessly to provide essential services and bring people together in neighbourhoods across the nation.”
To nominate your chosen charity or community group and to find out more about Tesco Community Grants, visit www.tescocommunitygrants.org.uk
