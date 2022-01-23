A Milford Haven-based youth charity is appealing to find keen volunteers ahead of its annual golf day, taking place this summer.
Milford Youth Matters will be holding its annual charity golf day later in the year, and is looking for young people from across Pembrokeshire to get involved and help organise and run the day.
The charity is looking for anybody aged between 11 and 16 (Years Seven to 11), who is keen to be part of the charity’s fundraising team on the golf day.
The first meeting of the volunteering team will take place between 4pm and 6pm on the afternoon of Wednesday, January 26, 2022 at Hubberston and Hakin Community Centre.
For more information, or to get involved, email dayle.mym@outlook.com
