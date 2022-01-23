A Pembrokeshire-based charity is looking for young musical performers throughout Pembrokeshire to play at the London Welsh Male Voice Choir Concert.
Sandy Bear Children’s Bereavement Charity is on the search for young musicians for the concert, which will take place at St David’s Cathedral on the evening of Saturday, May 7.
The charity is looking for either individuals, schools or community groups to participate in the evening and help with the charity’s involvement with the concert.
For anybody who can help or wishes for more information, contact hannah@sandybear.co.uk
