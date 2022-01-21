The public is being invited to comment on plans to introduce a Learning Resource Centre (LRC) at Greenhill School, Tenby.
The proposed LRC would accommodate pupils with complex additional learning needs and Autistic Spectrum Condition.
The consultation follows a Pembrokeshire County Council decision in December when members heard that there was a need for more LRC places in secondary education.
As a regulated alteration within the context of the School Standards and Organisation (Wales) Act 2013, the council has a duty to consult on the proposal.
Further details and the consultation document have been placed on the authority’s Have Your Say website at haveyoursay.pembrokeshire.gov.uk/regulated-alteration-to-greenhill-school
Cllr Guy Woodham, cabinet member for education and lifelong learning, said: “I would encourage members of the public to access the consultation, learn more about the proposal and provide their thoughts and feedback.
“This will help provide important information for the council’s final decision on this plan for a LRC for Greenhill School later this year.”
The closing date for responses is Monday February 14.
