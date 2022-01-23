A Pembrokeshire castle has announced that it will be reopening its doors in March this year, after being closed to tourists for several months.

Manorbier Castle has taken to social media to announce that it will be reopening its doors to the general public this year on Monday, March 14.

The Monday will be the castle’s official reopening date of the castle for the year, with the reopening taking place between 10am and 4pm on the day.

A spokesperson from Manorbier Castle said: “We look forward to welcoming the public back into the castle grounds.”