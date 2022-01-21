There is a chance for job hunters to work for only six months of the year in positions with full training, free food and board and progression opportunities.

Stena Line has launched a national recruitment campaign in a bid to fill up to 60 vacancies onboard its ships.

Stena Line is the largest ferry operator on the Irish Sea, with combined passenger and freight services from Fishguard to Rosslare, Belfast to Cairnryan and Liverpool, Dublin to Holyhead, as well as a freight only route from Belfast to Heysham.

The company has not assigned specific positions to specific routes at this stage but is advertising for 60 roles on the Irish Sea routes, these are mainly as chefs and onboard service assistants.

This is the first time Stena Line has launched a major recruitment campaign of this nature. The company says that the campaign is driven by the need to be prepared for expanded customer levels post-pandemic.

The recruitment campaign A Life Less Ordinary is highlighting the benefits of life onboard ferries crossing the Irish Sea and the unique work/life balance on offer with 50% of time spent off work as crews work one week on one week off.

“We are all familiar with the natural job re-evaluation that goes on at this time of the year but as we approach two years of dealing with effects of the Covid-19 pandemic, the focus on career choices and in particular striking the right work/life balance has never been more acute,” said Stena Line’s head of onboard sales and services, Stephen Bryden “While we appreciate that a life at sea isn’t feasible for everyone, the challenges of the last few years have shone a light on a variety of jobs and careers which have struck a chord with a lot of people.

“As the largest ferry operator on the Irish Sea, we believe Stena Line can offer a number of unique opportunities to people from a variety of backgrounds and experience to take up a new challenge in a sector of the travel industry which is posed to hopefully get back to and surpass its previous level.”

The A Life Less Ordinary will run for the rest of January. It features films and advertisements focusing on life working at Stena Line, onboard its vessels. stenaline.com/joinus.

Full training and support is given for all roles and accommodation and food on board ship is free. The company also provides long-term career progression and great job benefits.

Applications close on February 4, 2022. This will be followed interviews and open days on Monday, February, 14 2022.