A luncheon club is returning to Pembrokeshire after a break away over the Christmas and New Year period.
The luncheon club at Hubberston and Hakin Community Centre is set to return on Wednesday, February 2, 2022.
The club is to meet at the centre at 12pm, with the event costing £5.50 for lunch, dessert, tea or coffee and to participate in a raffle.
Booking is essential to join the group, and can be done by telephoning 01646 698478.
