During a festive drink and drug driving campaign by the four police forces of Wales, Dyfed-Powys Police arrested nearly 100 people for driving under the influence of either drugs or alcohol.

Between December 1, 2021, and January 1, 2022, 66 people were arrested in the Dyfed-Powys region for drink driving, while 33 were arrested for drug driving.

Across Wales, more than 500 people were arrested at the wheel for driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

Throughout the country, 299 arrests were made in the month for drink driving, and another 202 arrests were made for drug driving.

Almost 100 of the arrests made (85 drink driving arrests and 14 drug driving arrests) were made following road traffic collisions which had occurred.

The Dyfed-Powys region saw the fewest arrests made throughout the month, as well as seeing the fewest arrests made for both drink driving and drug driving.

The full statistics for the month were:

North Wales Police – 115 drink driving arrests, 72 drug driving arrests (total of 187 arrests)

South Wales Police – 67 drink driving arrests, 48 drug driving arrests (total of 115 arrests)

Gwent Police – 51 drink driving arrests, 49 drug driving arrests (total of 100 arrests)

Dyfed-Powys Police – 66 drink driving arrests, 33 drug driving arrests (total of 99 arrests)

Dyfed-Powys Police Superintendent Clark Jones-John: “The fact that drink or drugs were a factor in almost 100 collisions in Wales in just one month is very worrying and, frankly, unacceptable.

“We run these campaigns to try and raise awareness of the seriousness of driving under the influence, so it is disappointing that so many people have been caught and will lose their driving licence.

“For some it will be more serious and they will lose their employment.

“Police officers work 24 hours a day, seven days a week and anyone who is considering driving whilst under the influence should know that we will be out and about waiting for them.

“We will continue to crack down on those who take this unnecessary risk and bring them before the courts.”