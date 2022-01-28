Members of Pembrokeshire YFC had plenty to say for themselves as 2021 drew to a close, as they took part in a busy public speaking competition.

After holding the competition virtually during the previous YFC year, this year’s competition was held at Pembrokeshire College where a full day of competing was on offer.

In the junior reading competition Fishguard took the overall trophy ahead of Llysyfran in second place and Llawhaden in third place. Llysyfran took the overall trophy for the JuniorSpeaking, with South Pembs placed second and Eglwyswrw placed third.

The junior reading judge, Mrs Meirion Morse, awarded the trophy for best reader to Ianto Evans, Fishguard YFC, with the award for best chairman presented to Mared Phillips, Llawhaden YFC.

Gethin Lewis, South Pembs YFC was judged the best speaker, with the best chairman trophy going to Aled James, Keyston YFC, and the best proposer of the vote thanks award being presented to Sara Jones, Llysyfran YFC by the competition judge Mrs Jan Mathias.

Eglwyswrw YFC member Ffion Thomas was named best chairman in the intermediate Brainstrust competition, while Will Lunt, South Pembs YFC was named most promising speaker. Llawhaden YFC picked up the award for best panel with South Pembs YFC winning the overall intermediate competition with the judge being Mr Michael Harries. Llawhaden YFC were placed second and Eglwyswrw YFC were third.

In the senior after dinner speaking competition, the judge, Mr William Pritchard, awarded Delun Evans, Eglwyswrw YFC the best chairman with Carys Phillips, Llysyfran awarded most promising speaker. Rhys Jones, BrawdyHayscastle YFC was awarded the trophy for highest placed speaker, with Becky Wadia, BrawdyHayscastle YFC, winning the best supporting speaker. Brawdy Hayscastle took home the overall After Dinner trophy ahead of Keyston YFC second and Fishguard YFC third.

Llysyfran YFC were awarded the prestigious Brownslate trophy for the highest placed club in all sections of the English Public Speaking competition.

There has been no rest for the clubs over the festive period, with the Welsh language public speaking competitions taking place at the end of January, with members going forward to represent Pembrokeshire at the Wales YFC finals in March.

