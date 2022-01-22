Hywel Dda University Health Board has launched a new ‘Health Coach’ pilot scheme, in an attempt to support healthy lifestyle changes for people across Ceredigion, Carmarthenshire and Pembrokeshire.
The pilot focuses on intervening with people across the three counties who are seeking help with alcohol, smoking, vaping, healthy eating and physical activity.
Motivational interview and brief intervention techniques are just some of the ways the pilot will promote self-care to people seeking help in the Hywel Dda region.
Each patient who attends a health coach session will receive support to develop a lifestyle improvement plan, and will engage with the coach across several weeks.
The coach can then also refer patients to more specialised services if appropriate, such as Dyfed Drug and Alcohol Services.
Craig Jones, prevention and population health improvement manager, said: “We hope that this project will give people the confidence to gain some support for the small changes they wish to make to their lifestyle so they can live longer and healthier lives.”
Nine GP surgeries across Carmarthenshire are currently implementing or trialling the pilot, with the next phase intending to roll out to surgeries across Pembrokeshire and Ceredigion.
