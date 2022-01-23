THOUGHT FOR THE WEEK/ by Revd John S Bennett

Like many of you, my heart sank when I heard and saw the criminal damage that was inflicted on Eglwys y Grog (Holy Cross Church), Mwnt in the lead up to Christmas.

It seemed like the powers of darkness had been let loose. Such damage is always sad and inexcusable but somehow seems so much worse in the context of such a beautiful place.

However, in the days and weeks that followed it became clear that the powers of darkness do not have the last word. The response to the situation has been wonderful, humbling and heart-warming.

Within days we had offers of help to raise funds and to help with the restoration work; within three weeks in excess of £35K has been raised.

This will be enough not only to repair the damage but will also go a long way to decorate the church inside and out and so restore the building to its former glory.

I want to use this opportunity to thank all of you who have responded so generously with your time and money to the appeal.

The response has been overwhelming and has filled us with hope through all the goodwill that has been expressed.

What is it about Mwnt Church that has engendered such a good response? Why is it such an iconic building?

Location, location of course is part of the reason, set as it is below Foel-y-Mwnt on the ‘edge of the world’ with the beautiful Mwnt beach just below.

And the building itself is of course stunning in it’s beautiful simplicity – no doubt this is one reason why so many couples are keen to be married here.

But Mwnt Church is so much more than what we see today, it has its own story to tell.

By tradition, a church has stood on this spot probably from the Age of the Saints in the fifth to seventh centuries. The present building is thought to be the oldest church in the county of Ceredigion.

It is a place where prayer and praise has been offered to God down through the centuries, a place of pilgrimage that linked Ireland, Bardsey Island and St Davids. It is this that makes it such a special place – a ‘thin place’ – where the presence of God is very real.

Perhaps it is this sense of God’s presence more than anything else that draws people back time and time again. I believe there is something in each of us that cries out to know and experience the love of God.

It was Saint Augustine who famously said “You have made us for yourself, O Lord, and our heart is restless until it rests in you.”

In a world where material gain promises much but delivers little, we all know deep within that only God can satisfy the longing of our souls.

The ‘Y Grog’, The Cross, is THE sign to us of God’s love, for it was on the cross that Jesus took on himself all our failings, all our pride, all our greed and defeated all the powers of darkness and death itself so that we may know peace with God.

There are many church services taking place on Sunday: Why not come along to experience the presence and love of God for yourself?