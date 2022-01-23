Wellbeing, beauty and fitness facilities are among the new features waiting to welcome 2022 visitors at a multi-award winning Pembrokeshire holiday park group.

Celtic Holiday Parks, which operates at a trio of locations in the county, says it has responded to customer feedback at its three parks by investing in new ways to improve the guest experience.

Business owners Huw Pendleton (pictured above) and his parents Vic and Ann say that the changes will ensure the family-owned group will continue on its course of attracting a new generation of visitors.

"Parks are no longer a one-size-fits-all proposition, and we intend to deliver the type of experience which people have been telling us they want from a holiday," he said.

"They still expect fun, but many would rather visit a cocktail bar than a clubhouse, enjoy gastro-pub style meals, and enjoy treatment rooms with first-class facilities and ethical, organic products.

"Beautiful and well cared-for natural surroundings are also often preferred over artificial attractions, and accommodation needs to be exciting, glamorous and perhaps just a bit magical.

"Many of our guests are repeat visitors, and relatively new to the concept of a park holiday, so we are constantly challenging ourselves to ensure they have something fresh to look forward to."

Both new and returning customers in 2022 will be welcomed to surroundings which are a far cry from what met the often more modest expectations of two or three decades ago.

Five-star accommodation with private hot tubs, safari tents, cosy log cabins, and to-die-for interiors with four-poster beds and designer decor are all part of the pampering process.

Hot tubs just feet from the front door at Noble Court's Bluebell Pods

"We are privileged to be located in one of the most exquisitely lovely corners of Britain, home to the country's only coastal national park, so tend to attract people who readily appreciate quality surroundings," said Huw.

"But although we are continually investing in our parks, our family's 20-year experience tells us that happy memories are also fashioned by just how welcome people feel.

"That's why we were delighted to have been given three major awards recently in which the parks' friendly atmospheres and helpful, cheerful and caring staff all played a big part."

The accolades came from bookings giant Hoseasons, Welsh Enterprise, and LUXlife magazine – and sit alongside the parks' Best Caravan and Glamping in Wales distinction from Visit Wales.

Celtic Parks' Pembrokeshire locations are Noble Court, Narberth and Croft Country Park, Reynalton and Meadow House Park, overlooking Amroth Bay (pictured above).

Each, said Huw, has its own distinct character with which couples and families often fall in love, leading to their decision to buy a holiday home for four-season use.

"The popularity of UK holidays in recent year has not been for reasons anyone would have chosen, but it has certainly opened many people's eyes to what a fantastic experience it can be.

"Our record bookings for next year suggest this is no flash in the pan, and I've every confidence that we will be investing and raising the bar even higher over the next twelve months," said Huw.

There is more information about the group on its website at www.celticholidayparks.com