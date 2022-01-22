These gorgeous guys and girls at Greenacres Animal Rescue are looking for their forever homes. Can you help?

This week we have Percy the parrot, Ross and his harem of hens, exquisite Ethel the cat and beautiful border collie Murphy.

Percy is a tame and friendly male Meyers parrot who really enjoys lots of attention, strokes, head tickles and most of all to snuggle up on your shoulder for hours. He loves veggies, salad and fruit -P0 essential for a varied healthy diet alongside the seed mix.

He also likes to have a bath in his water bowl or a gentle mist with a spray bottle.

Percy needs a home where he can have lots of interaction and daily time out of his cage for company. He bonds very strongly with his people and will happily sit for hours on your shoulder or sofa. The adoption fee will be £120 and there will be checks on minimum size cage requirement.

Ross and his three wives are looking for a new home. They have lived together for some time and are around six months old. They are nice friendly birds - Ross even comes when called. They would love a home with possibly more hens.

There are currently no restrictions on the movement of poultry within Pembrokeshire, so Greenacres is looking for a local home where the new owners are apply to keep them contained until the end of the avain flu restrictions.

Ethel is an eight-year-old tabby and white female who really needs a break. Ethel was part of a large rescue of multiple cats and their welfare was very much compromised.

Ethel has received the treatment she needed and is now ready to find a new home where she can rebuild a life.

She is a sweet, yet timid, petite girl.

Ethel is neutered, vaccinated, and microchipped and will come with a Burns Pet Nutrition adoption pack, plus five weeks free Agria pet insurance.

Murphy is a Border Collie of around two years old. He is a smart and switched-on little chap who would thrive in a home with collie experience. A rural home would be best suited to Murphy’s needs.

He is keen to learn and mixes well with other dogs. Murphy is neutered, vaccinated and microchipped and will come with a Burns Pet Nutrition adoption pack plus five weeks free Agria pet insurance.