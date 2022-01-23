As part of Neighbourhood Policing Week, Dyfed-Powys Police has been looking at ‘Intact,’ the multi-agency partnership programme to tackle serious violence and organised crime in Carmarthenshire, Ceredigion and Pembrokeshire.
Intact PCSOs have educated more than 5,000 people around the management of organised crime groups and the signs and harms of somebody associated.
The PCSOs have also supported 235 referrals, allowing children, young people and vulnerable adults to access help at the right time.
This has included a man from Pembrokeshire who gained employment and the support he needed before potentially engaging in the use and supply of Class A drugs.
The man was found with cannabis, and issued with engaging fully with the Intact early intervention and prevention team.
He was supported through appointments at the Job Centre, where he secured employment, and was also helped in finding the medical and social support required.
‘Round 2’ is another example of early intervention, where young people identified as vulnerable to exploitation or harm participate in 90-minute boxing sessions every Tuesday.
At the group in Pembroke and Pembroke Dock Boxing Club, useful skills are also taught such as discipline, managing emotion and calming strategies, which can be used in life as well as boxing.
